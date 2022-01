Két repülőbe is villám csapott Szocsiban

2022-01-18: Ural Airlines Airbus A320 (VQ-BAX, built 2009) was hit by lightning on approach to Sochi Aiport (URSS), Russia. Flight #U6227 from Moscow continued for a safe landing. Damage occurred o the radome and some fuselage rivets. https://t.co/gtopgaYFPv pic.twitter.com/wuP9EWtOg3