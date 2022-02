Heartbreaking news on the passing of Ambassador Francesca Tardioli. Dear friend. Brilliant colleague. Greatly respected diplomat.



Our thoughts are with her family, friends & ⁦@ItalyinAUS⁩ & ⁦@ItalyMFA⁩



One of 🇮🇹’s greatest gifts to 🇦🇺. Lost to us way too soon. pic.twitter.com/qKfwbczFuV