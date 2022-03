Az oroszok blokád alá vették Mariupolt

'My city is being shelled, but my mum in Russia won’t believe me!' #UkraineRussianWar 💛🇺🇦



Oleksandra has been sheltering in the bathroom of her flat in Kharkiv with her four rescue dogs since the shelling began. Her mother lives in Moscow.https://t.co/dgR9hILcg3 pic.twitter.com/WDAIC8nkX9