"What you see on your TV screens is a war crime."



Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says a Russian missile attack which hit a hospital in Mariupol should "absolutely" be investigated as a war crime.



Live: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/JrdyqZMVRR