The mayor of #Melitopol of the #Zaporizhzhia oblast Ivan Fedorov was released from #Russian captivity.



On the video a conversation of the President @ZelenskyyUa with the mayor. #WARINUKRAINE #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaInvadedUkraine #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/lJKMULUwf6