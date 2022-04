Mariupol: a körbezárt ukrán város védőinek utolsó órái

"They are using mass graves."



Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko says Russia are 'hiding the crimes committed in Mariupol', adding 'more than 20,000 civilians have been killed in the streets of our city'.



Latest on Ukraine:



