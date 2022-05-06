António Guterres ENSZ-főtitkár szerint több embert is kimenekítettek Mariupolból.
Két biztonságos átjárón keresztül ötszáz embert sikerült evakuálni az Azovsztal-üzemből, Mariupolból és a környező területekről
– írta Twitter-oldalán Guterres.
In a joint @UN-@ICRC operation, 2 safe passage convoys successfully evacuated nearly 500 people from the Azovstal plant, Mariupol & surrounding areas.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 5, 2022
I hope that continued coordination with Moscow & Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage.