ZNPP is in🇺🇦 power grid under the control of 🇺🇦specialists.

🇺🇦power system currently has no connections with 🇷🇺. So, the supply of electricity to 🇷🇺is currently physically impossible.

Any change in situation at ZNPP will mean an act of nuclear terrorism.

