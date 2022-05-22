Júlia, Rita
EUR 384,12 Ft
USD 364,25 Ft
13 °C
25 °C

Életeket követelt a Kanadában pusztító vihar

Ráti Emese
2022.05.22. 08:39

Legalább négyen meghaltak a Kanada keleti felét sújtó viharokban, és csaknem 900 ezer ház és üzlet maradt áram nélkül Ontario és Québec tartományban – közölték szombaton a hatóságok.

Ontario rendőrsége Twitteren négy halálos áldozatról adott hírt, többek között életét vesztette egy 70 éves nő is.

Ontarióban körülbelül 340 ezer, Québecben pedig 535 ezer háztartás maradt áram nélkül a Hydro One és a Hydro-Québec áramszolgáltató közlése szerint – számolt be az MTI.

A Meta továbbra is korlátozza az Index Facebook elérését, így hiába követ minket, híreink nem követik Önt. Facebook-videón mutatjuk, mi lehet ennek az egyik ellenszere, de ha első kézből akar értesülni a legfontosabb hírekről, töltse le az applikációnkat az App Store-ból vagy a Google Playből, illetve kövesse Twitter-csatornánkat!