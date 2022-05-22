Életeket követelt a Kanadában pusztító vihar

Legalább négyen meghaltak a Kanada keleti felét sújtó viharokban, és csaknem 900 ezer ház és üzlet maradt áram nélkül Ontario és Québec tartományban – közölték szombaton a hatóságok.
Ontario rendőrsége Twitteren négy halálos áldozatról adott hírt, többek között életét vesztette egy 70 éves nő is.
Ontarióban körülbelül 340 ezer, Québecben pedig 535 ezer háztartás maradt áram nélkül a Hydro One és a Hydro-Québec áramszolgáltató közlése szerint – számolt be az MTI.
