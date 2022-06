Megint hatalmas gyárkörzetbe menekültek az ellenálló ukránok

About 800 people are hiding under the chemical plant "Azot" in Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) in shelters, the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhiy Haidai, informed.



