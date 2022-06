Több tízezer embert evakuálnak otthonukból az áradások miatt

Subscribe 👉 TELEGRAM: https://t.co/Uw6hADCvaz

The city of Shaoguan in #Guangdong province is flooding, where the average rainfall since the end of May has broken records. #China#flood #flooding #floods #flashflood #lluvias #lluvia #chuvas #banjir #inundaciones #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/0FP5hIPbfD