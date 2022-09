Nem csak a gázvezetékek, egy áramszállító kábel is megsérülhetett az Északi Áramlatok elleni szabotázsban

Detonations on NS1/NS2 gas pipelines took place close to the SwePol Link high voltage cable (Polenkabel in the picture). It is not known if it is damaged - it was turned off a few weeks ago & under maintenance. At the beginning of next week, it will be examined by 🇵🇱🇸🇪 experts. https://t.co/G6FJrHkUJw pic.twitter.com/4Z8ITPXFX4