Törökország rakétát lőtt ki a Fekete-tenger felett, közben párbeszédet ajánlott

📹 #Türkiye- A test launch of the first Tayfun (Typhoon) short-range rocket of domestic production was successfully carried out.

Tayfun short-range ballistic missile successfully hit a target at a distance of 561 km in 458 sec.

Tayfun has range of 300 to 1,000 km