Orosz ENSZ-képviselő: Zelenszkij közvetlen harcot akar kiprovokálni az oroszok és a NATO között

"The scale has taken Putin by surprise."



Director General, MI5, Ken McCallum says a "massive number" of Russian officials have been expelled from countries around the world, with 400 suspected of being spies.https://t.co/bxau3SuI1X



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233, Yt pic.twitter.com/EvbW1i0ymM