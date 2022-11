Időzített bombává vált egy vulkán Oroszországban

Caught in the act 🌋



Pyroclastic flow sliding down on the southern slope of #Shiveluch #volcano in #Kamchatka on Nov. 5, 2022.



Two images taken 10 minutes apart by #Landsat-8 and #Sentinel2.



Data processed in @sentinel_hub @CultureVolcan @Wulkany1 @WeatherSarov1 😉#Russia pic.twitter.com/2d0BrONIjK