Megtalálták a varangyok Godzilláját

Could 'Toadzilla' be the world's largest cane toad on record?



This 'monster' amphibian, spotted in Queensland, weighs a whopping 2.7kgs and is 25cms long.



The toad has been euthanised and will be taken to the QLD Museum for inspection. For more, visit: https://t.co/nXTkER1ffc pic.twitter.com/MZSfY3bIMC