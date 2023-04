A világ egyik legpusztítóbb fegyverével fordíthat a háború menetén Ukrajna

🇺🇦🇷🇺 #Russia 's TOS-1 multi-rocket launcher system (“vacuum bomb”) in #Ukraine



2000°C fireball + blast wave (sucks oxygen out from air) causes instant incineration, internal organ damage and asphyxiation of all inside area of 1,300 ft2#UkraineRussianWar #zelensky #NATO #Europe pic.twitter.com/TdOlmqQF3R