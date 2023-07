Felrobbant egy tűzijátékraktár Thaiföldön, többen meghaltak

Warning: Graphic video.



Ninety people were injured, and four people were reportedly killed by an explosion at a firecracker storage warehouse in Su-ngai Kolok, Narathiwat.



Vid via @jayz42400117#Thailand #โกดังพลุระเบิด #นราธิวาส #ตลาดมูโนะ pic.twitter.com/opf50FM5EH