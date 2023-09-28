Ritka bepillantást kaptunk a világ egyik legkülönlegesebb, turisták elől elzárt mesevilágába

This is your chance to see a fairytale like mini Europe here in China. Let me show you around one of the most amazing big tech company’s campus. The Huawei Dongguan Campus is one of the most advanced technology campuses in the world and houses most of the R&D department of Huawei. I would almost recommend it as a tourist attraction and one of the coolest places to visit in China, but it is not accessible for tourists. Only on invitation or for Huawei employees. A simply unbelievable mega project that has costed $1.5 billion USD. I recently had the privilege of visiting the Huawei Dongguan Campus, and it was an unforgettable experience! As we entered, my eyes fell upon a magnificent structure that seemed straight out of a Harry Potter film. "Is this the Campus? It's absolutely breathtaking!" Little did I know, this was just the main library! Imagine a colossal oval room, four stories high, resembling an arena and an opera theater combined. It houses 80,000 Chinese books and 40,000 foreign-language books, including centuries-old treasures. Opulence at its finest! 👑 Exiting the library, I discovered European-inspired complexes resembling Gothenburg, Stockholm's old town, and even a replica of Prague. We enjoyed a boat tour and a buggy ride through these stunning settings. Huawei Dongguan Campus is Shenzhen's best-kept secret. Sadly, it's not accessible for tourists, reserved only for Huawei employees, family, and clients. It left an indelible mark, surpassing even Silicon Valley in the eyes of many.