Ritka bepillantást kaptunk a világ egyik legkülönlegesebb, turisták elől elzárt mesevilágába
A Huaweii modern főhadiszállása Tungkuanban található. A kampusz 12 kisebb városból áll, a 9 négyzetkilométernyi területen megtalálható Párizs, Verona és Granada kicsinyített mása, több ponton klónozza az európai építészetet.
Jól mutatja a terület kiterjedtségét, hogy külön villamoshálózatot kellett kiépíteni, hogy a munkavállalók el tudjanak jutni egyik helyről a másikra – persze gyalogolhatnak is, csak akkor sok időbe kerülne eljutni A pontból B-be.
Egy nagy tó is van a kampuszon, ami fölött a budapesti Szabadság híd tökéletes mása ível át.
„Nemrég volt szerencsém meglátogatni a Huawei kínai kampuszát, ami felejthetetlen élmény volt! Ahogy beléptünk, a tekintetem rögtön megakadt egy épületen, ami olyan volt, mintha egyenesen egy Harry Potter-filmből lépett volna elő. A könyvtárból kilépve európai ihletésű komplexumokat fedeztem fel, amelyek Göteborgra, Stockholm óvárosára emlékeztettek, de egy csipetnyi Prága is került ide” – mesélte nagy lelkesedéssel a TikTokon is nagyon aktív Tom.
This is your chance to see a fairytale like mini Europe here in China. Let me show you around one of the most amazing big tech company’s campus. The Huawei Dongguan Campus is one of the most advanced technology campuses in the world and houses most of the R&D department of Huawei. I would almost recommend it as a tourist attraction and one of the coolest places to visit in China, but it is not accessible for tourists. Only on invitation or for Huawei employees. A simply unbelievable mega project that has costed $1.5 billion USD. I recently had the privilege of visiting the Huawei Dongguan Campus, and it was an unforgettable experience! As we entered, my eyes fell upon a magnificent structure that seemed straight out of a Harry Potter film. "Is this the Campus? It's absolutely breathtaking!" Little did I know, this was just the main library! Imagine a colossal oval room, four stories high, resembling an arena and an opera theater combined. It houses 80,000 Chinese books and 40,000 foreign-language books, including centuries-old treasures. Opulence at its finest! 👑 Exiting the library, I discovered European-inspired complexes resembling Gothenburg, Stockholm's old town, and even a replica of Prague. We enjoyed a boat tour and a buggy ride through these stunning settings. Huawei Dongguan Campus is Shenzhen's best-kept secret. Sadly, it's not accessible for tourists, reserved only for Huawei employees, family, and clients. It left an indelible mark, surpassing even Silicon Valley in the eyes of many.♬ original sound - Traveltomtom
A másfél milliárd dollárból épült kampusz a turisták számára nem látogatható, csak a Huawei alkalmazottai, családtagjai és ügyfelei léphetnek be a területre, illetve néhány exkluzív vendégnek engedélyezett a bejárás.