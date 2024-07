Földrengés rázta meg Nápolyt és a Földközi-tenger néhány szigetét

⚡️🇮🇹🌋 Italy: At 1:46 pm, a new and intense earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred in the submerged part of the Campi Flegrei caldera, in the Naples area. The shock occurred at a depth of 4 km and was felt mostly in Bacoli and Pozzuoli.#Italy #earthquake #CampiFlegrei pic.twitter.com/mAYvSvzHik