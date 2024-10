Óriásdrónt építettek Kínában, teher- és utasszállításra is alkalmas

Chinese #drone manufacturer United Aircraft has unveiled the Lanying R6000, a massive 6-ton tilt-rotor #UAV. It will debut at the Zhuhai Airshow.



It can carry 2 ton payload (or 10 pax) over a maximum range of 4,000 km and can cruise at 550 km/h at an altitude of 25,000 feet. pic.twitter.com/nWA3bQyfZi