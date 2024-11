Jeffrey Moynihan, Jr. of Bradenton, Fla. (L) is accused of impersonating billionaire Elon Musk (R) to scam an elderly woman.



'Elon Musk' impersonator accused of scamming elderly woman out of at least $250K



Financial records show the $250,000 was sent to the fake "Elon Musk,"… pic.twitter.com/m5rg3sAxBF