Csütörtök hajnalban földrengés rázta meg Nápoly környékét

Security cameras capture the moment of an earthquake in Italy.



The Magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the epicenter (2 km) of Bagnoli, Napoli, in the Campania region, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 1.25 AM. (📹: Fabrizio Masiello)#Terremoto pic.twitter.com/6foPfH4yWM