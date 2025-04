Mintegy 4 ezer méteres hamufelhőt lökött ki magából egy Fülöp-szigeteki vulkán

Phivolcs shared a time-lapse video of Kanlaon Volcano erupting at 3:03 PM on Monday, December 9, 2024. "The eruption produced a voluminous plume that rapidly rose 3,000 meters above the vent and drifted west-southwest. Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs descended the slopes on the general southeastern edifice based on IP and thermal camera monitors," the state seismology bureau reported. Alert level three is currently raised over the said volcano. #newsph #philippinestar #kanlaon #kanlaonvolcano