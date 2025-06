Rekordtávolságú csapás, kulcsfontosságú orosz dróngyárat bombáztak az ukránok

A Ukrainian Aeroprakt A-22 Foxbat drops FAB bombs on the Alabuga zone in Tatarstan, where Russia develops and builds Shahed-136 drones.



One factory worker was killed, 13 injured. The site plays a key role in supplying attack UAVs for Russia's war against Ukraine.