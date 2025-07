Halálos villámárvíz Texasban: legalább 24-en meghaltak, gyermekek tucatjai tűntek el

‼️🇺🇸 TEXAS FLOOD:

Texas's Guadalupe River is now forecasted to reach flood levels of 37 FEET near 2 a.m. SATURDAY morning.



14 people have lost their lives with over 20 reported missing at this time.



Experts believe the river will completely cover U.S. Highway 281 in TX. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FHklqV2LSV