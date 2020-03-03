Közvetítés
Percről percre Itt a szuperkedd: 14 államban szavaznak egyszerre

Március 3-án rendezték a szuperkeddet az amerikai előválasztáson
14 államban és Amerikai Szamoán szavaztak egyszerre, az összes elnyerhető delegált harmadát kiosztják
Joe Biden volt alelnök nyert Virginiában, Észak-Karolinában, Alabamában és Tennessee-ben
Bernie Sanders vermonti szenátor Vermontban és Coloradóban
Michael Bloomberg milliárdos pedig Amerikai Szamoán
A delegáltakat arányosan osztják el az államokban a 15 százalék felett végzett jelöltek között
Napokkal korábban Sanders volt a demokrata versengés legesélyesebbje
Biden azonban szombati dél-karolinai győzelme után erősödni tudott
Elizabeth Warren massachusettsi szenátor és Bloomberg is delegáltakra vadászik, Tulsi Gabbard hawaii képviselőnő is versenyben van még
Kövesse élőben az eredmények alakulását!

