Michael Bloomberg nem számíthat nagy győzelemre a szuperkedden, de ez nem gátolta meg a milliárdos jelölt csapatát, hogy ingyen büfévacsorával, sörrel-borral és pólókkal várja a népet floridai eredményváró buliján.
Would you like a short rib slider with your politics?— Dan Merica (@merica) March 4, 2020
Mike Bloomberg’s election night party – the first of his campaign – is unlike anything in Dem politics, with supporters enjoying free beer and wine, a sizable buffet and enough free t-shirts to start a new wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/yAjmaABoPV
