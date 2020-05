The Pandemic May Mean the End of the Open-Floor Office (New York Times)

This is the end of the office as we know it (Vox)

The Cubicle Is Back. Blame (or Thank) the Coronavirus (Wired)

Goodbye to open office spaces? How experts are rethinking the workplace (National Geographic)

A Pandemic Won’t Kill the Open Office, but Slack Could (Vanity Fair)

Experts say the office as we knew it is gone and companies will need one-way hallways, sneeze guards, and other safety measures to let employees return. Here's what it could look like. (Business Insider)

After coronavirus: The office of the future is the office of the past (CNBC)

The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Office Cubicles (Branch)