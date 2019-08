Pihenőre megy a BTS, a világ legnépszerűbb k-pop zenekara

Pls take care and stay safe. I'll miss you lots, but this is what you deserve and need the most 😭 Love you with my whole heart 💜💞 P.S Leaving this here as a reminder we only got each other, and no matter what we'll always love and protect you 😌 #RestWellBTS #HappyVacationBTS pic.twitter.com/2KrF99GXFs