"Ez a csíra Trump akkora hülye, hogy már az amcsi himnuszt se tudja eltátogni, besírok :DDD"
^Ilyen hangok is vannak most Amerikában. A Sky News úgy fogalmaz, hogy "Donald Trump kritikusai szerint az elnök elfelejtette a nemzeti himnuszt."
Buddy, this guy has dementia. He's trying to figure out what all of these people are doing with him in Acapulco.— Madilda (@Z_Booty) 2018. január 9.
Az mondjuk tény, hogy kicsit elbambult az atlantai egyetemi focimeccs előtt, amikor elkezdődött a The Star-Spangled Banner. Itt a videó:
Rovataink a facebookon