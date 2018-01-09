Marcell
    Az Indexen is írtunk már arról a könyvről, ami jelenleg lázban tartja az Egyesült Államokat. Ennek szerzője behízelegte vagy más vélemények szerint behazudta magát a Fehér Házba, rengeteg ott dolgozóval, többek között magával az elnökkel is beszélt, majd egy többé-kevésbé kiszínezett könyvben megírta a tapasztalatait.

    A szerző, Michael Wolff most Stephen Colbert műsorában járt, ahol arról beszélt, hogy meglepte, Fire and Fury névre keresztelt könyvének a sikere.

    A könyv kiadója azt mondta, hogy nem tudják elég gyorsan nyomtatni az új példányokat, akkora a kereslet a könyvre, így Wolffnak nem kell a marketing miatt aggódnia, vagyis Colbertnek elmondhatta az igazat, azt, amit mi is megállapítottunk a könyv olvasása után, hogy bár egész jó összefoglalás, de valójában Wolff csak megerősíti azokat a híreket, amik eddig is kiszivárogtak már a Fehér Házból. 

  • Bohus Péter

    Olvasónk, Zoltán tudja, mi történt, el is küldte a videó mögötti történetet, amivel az osztrák sajtó is foglalkozott.

    Tehát egy kamion és egy autó ütközött, aminek a vége a késsel fenyegetés volt. A fenyegetés oka pedig az volt, hogy egy török és egy szerb család a leálló sávban akarták kikerülni a határ előtt várakozó sort. Az eset eszkalálódott, és az egyik férfi kést rántott.

  • Ághassi Attila

    A szerencsétlenségben mindig szerencsés voltam - így foglalta össze életének eszenciáját a kedden 97 éves Keleti Ágnes, ötszörös olimpiai bajnok tornász, a Nemzet Sportolója.

    Az 1952-es olimpián egyszer, négy év múlva négyszer nyert, és ő sem jött a haza Melbourne-ből.

    Budapesten és Izraelben él, jó egészségben van, spárgázni a mai napig tud.

  • Bohus Péter

    Hol máshol és mikor máskor lenne megfelelőbb katonai lövegeket szállítani, mint kedden délelőtt Rákóczi úton szirénázva?!

    Helyszín: Keleti pályaudvar.

    Belezoomolva egészen érdekes járművet láthatunk.

    Aki tudja, hogy milyen jármű ez, és mi a jel az oldalán, legyen szíves, írja meg nekünk!

    Update: 40m nimród 40 mm-es önjáró légvédelmi ágyú (használták tankelhárítónak is), a magyar királyi honvédség által 1942-45 között használt felségjellel.

    A vontatón egy II. világháborús Nimród típusú légvédelmi páncélozott jármű látható, az oldalán a megfelelő magyar II.vh.-s magyar  hadi jelzéssel. Ez az egy példány maradt ezekből a harceszközökből. A harceszközt egyébként a budai várba szállították a Hadtörténeti múzeumhoz, ahol a hétvégén állítják ki a Doni áttörés évfodulójára emlékezve.

    Köszönjük az olvasóinak.

     

