  • Sajó Dávid

    Pierrot-t az áltagember leginkább két dolog miatt szokta ismerni: 

    • ő volt a bohócra festett énekes a '90-es években
    • ő volt a zsűri a Megasztárban, majd A Dal-ban is

    Pedig Pierrot producerként lett igazán ismert a zenész körökben, elképesztően sok előadónak írt alapokat a hiphoptól a popon át egészen a jungle-ig. Utóbbit annyira nyomta, hogy a Ganxsta Zolee és a Kartelből ismert O.J. Sámson szólóalbuma mellett különböző remixeket is készített.

    Most egy magyar DJ, In Fact Blue készített egy félórás mixet Pierrot már-már elfeledett jungle remixeiből, és már csak kordokumentumként is érdemes meghallgatni:

  • Hanula Zsolt

    És hogyan aránylik ez Bill Gates pecójához, vagy a manhattani Trump-toronyhoz? Létfontosságú információk a Reigarw Comparisons videójában, sajnos magyar szereplő nélkül, pedig még érdekesebb lenne a dolog egy négyes metróval vagy véletlenszerű NB3-as focicsapat stadionjával feldobva.

  • Ráti József

    A svájci La Brévine-ben mínusz 27,2 fokot mértek hétfő éjszaka. Ugyan ez messze van az ugyanitt mért mínusz 48,1 fokos rekordtól (1987), ahhoz még mindig elég hideg, hogy így szórakoztassuk magunkat:

    (Via)

  • Bolcsó Dániel

    A Slow Mo Guys nevű Youtube-csatorna tűpontosan azt az igényt elégíti ki, amit a neve is ígér: a srácok mindenféle érdekes jelenetet vesznek fel szupergyors kamerákkal, hogy aztán szuperlassítva visszanézzék, és ujjongjanak milyen jó. Mindezt 4k felbontásban, mert ha már lassítunk, lássuk a részleteket is.

    A legújabb epizódban egy tűzoltótömlő erejét szemléltetik: egyikőjük heroikus küzdelmet folytat az itt most épp a nagy víznyomás által képviselt elemekkel, a másik meg úgy röhög, ahogy nem szégyelli:

     