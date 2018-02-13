Pierrot-t az áltagember leginkább két dolog miatt szokta ismerni:

ő volt a bohócra festett énekes a '90-es években

ő volt a zsűri a Megasztárban, majd A Dal-ban is

Pedig Pierrot producerként lett igazán ismert a zenész körökben, elképesztően sok előadónak írt alapokat a hiphoptól a popon át egészen a jungle-ig. Utóbbit annyira nyomta, hogy a Ganxsta Zolee és a Kartelből ismert O.J. Sámson szólóalbuma mellett különböző remixeket is készített.

Most egy magyar DJ, In Fact Blue készített egy félórás mixet Pierrot már-már elfeledett jungle remixeiből, és már csak kordokumentumként is érdemes meghallgatni: