Ki mondta, hogy a graffiti nem művészet?
A graffiti egy relatíve megosztó dolog, ugyanis sokan szeretik, de legalább ugyanannyian vannak úgy vele, hogy senki ne firkálja már össze a falat. Az én véleményem az, hogy vannak graffitiművészek és vannak idióták festékszóróval, és ha nem valamilyen műemléket rongálnak meg, akkor a megfelelő körülmények között az igényes graffitinek lehet létjogosultsága. Egy Jimmy Swift nevű graffitis művészetére például nehéz lenne bármi rosszat mondani:
This was the hardest thing I've ever painted. I was literally beat up by the waves and rising tide and forced to stop before it was finished. I could have done better, but between the blowing sand and wind, splashing waves, burning hot sun and the fact I've never painted a shark before or painted on a 3 dimensional surface like a rock.... I think it turned out OK. When I first saw this rock it looked like a perfect place for a great white. Hopefully it doesn't scare the shit out of people! This was inspired by the movie posters from Jaws.... A movie that scared the shit out of me when I was a kid! #jaws #shark #swiftart #swift #painting #streetart #india #goa #art #graffiti #jimmyswift #palolem #palolembeach #rockart #spraypaint #mtn94 #jawsposter #hero4 #ingf #holi #sundowners #sharkrock @streetartnews @startindia @instagrafite @instagram @goanscape #goanscape
