Mindeközben ma
  • Hernádi Levente Haralamposz

    Ennyi a hír (12 milliárdos beruházás, 350 új munkahelyet teremt a környéken, amúgy). Én pedig a képet először meglátva hangosan nyerítettem egyet. Ritkán alkot a kép és a hozzá tartozó eredeti cím ilyen tökéletes összhatást.

    Teljesen úgy néz ki, mintha tömegsírt ásnának, nem?

  • sixx

    Komolyan, ki ad ki a kezéből ilyen igénytelen dolgot, és miért? Mennyit lehet spórolni az ilyen atmoszféra nélküli, sufniban felvett, odakent ótvarral? Nem volt a forgalmazónál senki, aki azt merte volna mondani, hogy ne már bazdmeg?

  • tsza
    Belföld

    Ha unja már a Fidesz, az MSZP, a DK, az LMP vagy a Jobbik hegemóniáját, akkor van egy jó hírünk: kedden újabb öt pártot vett nyilvántartásba a Nemzeti Választási Bizottság, ezzel 98-ra nőtt az indulók száma. 

    Melyik most bejegyzett vadiúj pártra szavazna?

    • 354
      Ellenzéki Párt
    • 188
      Összefogás a Civilekért Párt (OCP)
    • 114
      Megtartás a Jövő Élhető Magyarországáért (Megtartás Pártja)
    • 94
      Szabadság Népe Párt (SZNP)
    • 87
      Magyar Demokráciáért és Hazáért Párt (MDHP)
  • Thüringer Barbara

    Átszámítva mintegy 65 millió forintnak megfelelő büntetést szabott ki a bíróság egy férfira Németországban, mert csalt az önkiszolgáló kasszánál egy élelmiszerboltban, írja az MTI.

    Az 58 éves üzletemberre azért szabta ki a tetemes pénzbüntetést a müncheni körzeti bíróság, mert a férfi 47 euró (mintegy 14 ezer forint) értékű borjúmájat jóval olcsóbb gyümölcsként ütött be a pénztárgépbe. A bíróság azt is figyelembe vette, hogy

    a férfi havi fizetése 24 ezer euró, vagyis mintegy 7,4 millió forint (!) - mégis már háromszor elítélték hasonló ügyben, ahogy adócsalás és lopás miatt is.