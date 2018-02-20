25 év után újra összeálltak a lányok a kilencvenes évek egyik legfontosabb albumának borítójáról
Két édes kislány ölelkezik a Smashing Pumpkins megkerülhetetlen, Siamese Dream című lemezének borítóján. Az album 1993 nyarán jelent meg, és akárhogy számol az ember, az csaknem 25 éve történt.
A képen szereplő lányok, Ali Laenger és LySandra Roberts, időközben felnőttek, és a hosszú kihagyás után újra turnéra induló zenekar, illetve az évforduló kedvéért újra modellt álltak – mosolyogva, ölelkezve, angyalszárnyakkal, ahogy kislánykorukban is.
"On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and LySandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken some 23 years ago (on what was a perfect LA afternoon). Never realizing that this moment in time would forever tie us, and go on to become such an iconic image in rock history. What's amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they'd never met before that Siamese shoot. Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie's shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP's own, personal lucky star. So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today's launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind's eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger's backyard, looking like little Mother Mary's, smiling and laughing into the sun." - @williampcorgan *: @hellomikeamico
A zenekar az Instagramon tett közzé a bájos fényképet, Billy Corgan frontember pedig néhány sort is mellékelt mellé, többek közt arról, hogy amikor a felvétel készült, nem gondolta volna, hogy ez majd örökre összeköti őket a lányokkal, illetve hogy a kép később a rocktörténelem egyik ikonikus képévé válik majd.
