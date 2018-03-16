Henrietta
5 °C
9 °C
  • Fega

    Néhány nappal ezelőtt már megemlékeztünk Ninjáról, a fiatal videósról, aki havonta 60 milliót keres azzal, hogy közvetíti Twitchen keresztül azt, ahogyan játszik. 

    Hozzá ugrott most be egy kis játékra Drake, a kanadai rapper, a két szupersztár pedig meg is döntötte a platform eddigi rekordját. 600.000 ezer nézője is volt a közös Fortnite-ozásnak, amivel bőven sikerült megdönteni az eddigi 388 ezres rekordot. Itt muszáj hozzátenni, hogy itt olyan közvetítésekről van szó, amiknek nincs köze semmilyen bajnoksághoz. Annak a rekordját még mindig az Eleague Major: Boston 2018 tartja, amit 1,1 millióan követtek.

    Nem Drake volt az egyetlen, aki szerepelt a rekordot döntő közvetítésben. Csatlakozott még Ninjához egy másik rapper, Travis Scott, illetve egy NFL-játéékos, JuJu Smith-Schuster is.

  • Bohus Péter

    jég.png

    Hangot fel, és füleljen!

    Az Antarktiszon is van élet, a jégbe 90 méter mélyen vájt furatba ejtették le ezt a jégdarabot. Ahogy zuhan, a csörömpölés része is fantasztikus, de hogy a végén rendesen filmszerű pisztolylövésszerű hangot ad ki, az egészen hihetetlen.

  • Ráti József

    Ma ünnepli 42. születésnapját Dárdai Pál, a német Hertha vezetőedzője. A jelenlegi legjobb magyar edzőt a csapata is felköszöntötte, Twitteren egy pohár vörös borral és egy nagy adag gulyással (bár a Gulasch szigorúan véve pörköltet takar) kívántak neki boldog születésnapot.

  • HH

    Egy ütközéstől egy nagyon magas híd szélére sodródott Floridában egy autó lakókocsija, és úgy állt meg, hogy a fele lelógott az útról- írja az ABC News. A felvételeken elég vészesnek tűnik a helyzet, de végül szerencsére sikerült a lakókocsit visszahúzni az útra, így nem rántotta magával a mélybe az autót.

    florida