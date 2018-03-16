Pjú, pjú! Nyugi, nem lőttek le senkit, csak ilyen hangja van egy jégdarabnak, ha egy 90 méter mély lyukba dobják
Hangot fel, és füleljen!
“There are so many questions we can explore just through the information trapped in the ice," says @peter_neff, a postdoc in the UR Ice Core Lab.— Univ. of Rochester (@UofR) 2018. március 6.
Check out his video of what it sounds like when a chunk of ice falls into a glacial abyss! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/pzsNJgPo59
Az Antarktiszon is van élet, a jégbe 90 méter mélyen vájt furatba ejtették le ezt a jégdarabot. Ahogy zuhan, a csörömpölés része is fantasztikus, de hogy a végén rendesen filmszerű pisztolylövésszerű hangot ad ki, az egészen hihetetlen.
