Letartóztattak két fekete férfit egy philadelphiai Starbucksban, mert gyanúsnak tűntek
Twitteren kezdett el terjedni egy videó, amin két fekete férfit rendőrök látszólag ok nélkül megbilincselnek egy philadelphiai Starbucksban és elviszik őket. Kiderült, hogy egy ismeretlen bejelentő hívta ki a rendőrséget, miután gyanúsnak találta, hogy a két fekete fiatal nem vásárolt semmit. Az eredeti videót posztoló Twitter-felhasználó szerint a fehér vendégek közül sokan értetlenkedtek, hogy miért intézkednek a rendőrök. A videót 70 ezernél is többen osztották meg.
@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci— Melissa DePino (@missydepino) 2018. április 12.
Később kiderült, hogy egy harmadik barátjukat várták a kávézóban. Az esetre végül a városi rendőrség is és a Starbucks is reagált, mindkét szervezet azt ígérte, kivizsgálják az esetet.
We are aware of an incident that occurred on 4-12-18 at the Starbucks Café at 18th and Spruce. The entire incident, including the actions of the responding officers, is under internal investigation. Once we gather all the facts, we will comment further.— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) 2018. április 14.
(DailyDot)
