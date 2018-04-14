Twitteren kezdett el terjedni egy videó, amin két fekete férfit rendőrök látszólag ok nélkül megbilincselnek egy philadelphiai Starbucksban és elviszik őket. Kiderült, hogy egy ismeretlen bejelentő hívta ki a rendőrséget, miután gyanúsnak találta, hogy a két fekete fiatal nem vásárolt semmit. Az eredeti videót posztoló Twitter-felhasználó szerint a fehér vendégek közül sokan értetlenkedtek, hogy miért intézkednek a rendőrök. A videót 70 ezernél is többen osztották meg.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci