99.4% feldolgozottság
69.50% részvétel
Egyéni választókerületek
Választási térképek
Országos listák
Parlamentbe jutási küszöb: 10%
Bejutott FIDESZ-KDNP 2,756,878 49.76%
Parlamentbe jutási küszöb: 5%
Bejutott JOBBIK 1,049,059 18.94%
Parlamentbe jutási küszöb: 10%
Bejutott MSZP-PÁRBESZÉD 663,169 11.97%
Parlamentbe jutási küszöb: 5%
Bejutott LMP 379,309 6.85%
Parlamentbe jutási küszöb: 5%
Bejutott DK 299,737 5.41%
Egyéb 391,910 7.07%
Mandátumok
Kétharmad
134 FIDESZ-KDNP
25 JOBBIK
20 MSZP-PÁRBESZÉD
9 DK
8 LMP
1 Független
1 EGYÜTT
1 MNOÖ
199 Összesen
Forrás: Nemzeti Választási Iroda
Az adatok utoljára frissítve: 9 perce
Mindeközben ma
  • Kovács Dávid

    Az Egyesült Államokban egyre nagyobb gondot okoz a fentanil, az a szintetikus opiát, amelynek hatása akár ötvenszer erősebb is lehet a heroinnál, és amelynek elterjedése nagyban hozzájárult ahhoz, hogy az USA-ban csökkenjen a várható élettartam.

    Ezúttal egy ohiói rendőr testkamerája vette fel, ahogy egy kollégáját egy razzia során teljesen kiütötte a rendkívül tömény szer érintése (egyetlen cipősdobozban kb. egymillió adag férhet el), ő pedig az opiátok hatását blokkoló naloxonnal menti meg a társa életét.

    A felvételen a gyanúsított is látható, akitől a columbusi rendőr megkérdezi, mi van nála, mi okozhatta a társa rosszullétét, esetleg fentanil-e, mire a nő hisztérikusan azt feleli, tudomása szerint nem, és valami icer nevű cuccról hablatyol. A naloxon azonban hatni kezd, ahogy az a felvételen is látható.

    A fentanilt végső stádiumban lévő rákbetegeknek fejlesztették ki a hatvanas években, Trump elnök tavaly közegészségügyi szükségállapotot hirdetett az opiátválság miatt.

  • Domschitz Mátyás

    Twitteren kezdett el terjedni egy videó, amin két fekete férfit rendőrök látszólag ok nélkül megbilincselnek egy philadelphiai Starbucksban és elviszik őket. Kiderült, hogy egy ismeretlen bejelentő hívta ki a rendőrséget, miután gyanúsnak találta, hogy a két fekete fiatal nem vásárolt semmit. Az eredeti videót posztoló Twitter-felhasználó szerint a fehér vendégek közül sokan értetlenkedtek, hogy miért intézkednek a rendőrök. A videót 70 ezernél is többen osztották meg.

    Később kiderült, hogy egy harmadik barátjukat várták a kávézóban. Az esetre végül a városi rendőrség is és a Starbucks is reagált, mindkét szervezet azt ígérte, kivizsgálják az esetet.

    (DailyDot)

  • Ráti József

    Igazán sokrétű egy tűzoltó feladata, ha pedig skandináv tűzoltóról van szó, akkor gyakran megesik, hogy bajba jutott szarvasokhoz hívják őket. Hasonló történt nemrég Övertornea városának közelében, ahol öt, állítólag a jégen rekedt szarvashoz hívták ki a szakembereket. Amikor azonban a tűzoltók megjelentek egy 30 kilométeres autózás után, kiderült

    hogy az állatok csak napoztak a jégen.

    (Via)

  • Flachner Balázs

    Neil deGrasse Tyson kétségtelenül megkerülhetetlen alakja az asztrofizikának manapság. Nem azért, mert annyian értik, miről beszél a szakterületén, hanem mert évek óta agyzsibbasztó meglátásokat tesz közzé a legkülönfélébb dolgokkal kapcsolatban, legyen az valamilyen tradíció, vagy a legújabb popkultúrális őrület.

    Nemrég mi is írtunk arról, hogy megszakértette a Trónok harca sárkányait, ami annyira nem is volt idegesítő okfejtés, de minden ilyenre jut legalább öt másik, ahol felesleges okoskodásnak tűnik, amit mond. Például amikor sorozatban ötödik éve érzi szükségét annak, hogy kiírja, a péntek 13-a nem különleges, mert ugyanolyan gyakori, mint a csütörtök 12-e.

    Ilyen volt az az ötéves tweetje is, amiben azon kesergett, hogy meg akarta nézni az 1998-as Armageddont (ahol egyébként a fizika törvényei nem mindig érvényesülnek), de nem volt fent sem a Netflixen, sem az iTunes-on. A Netflix végre felvette a kínálatába a filmet, és ennek kapcsán gyönyörűen kiosztották a fizikust; azt írták, hogy

    Tessék Neil, most már ott van, végre elronthatod mindenkinek.

    netflix.PNG
    Fotó: Twitter