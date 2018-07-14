A Vietnamban elagyabugyált rendező rá van gyógyulva a Metal Gear Solidra
Jordan Vogt-Roberts kőkemény sztorijáról itt írtunk, de most következzen valami egészen más: 31 éve jelent meg az első Metal Gear játék, ennek örömére a rendező pedig most 31 napon keresztül fog MG-tartalmat megosztani a Twitterén. Méghozzá olyan rajzokat is, amik egy potenciális Metal Gear Solid-filmadaptációhoz készülhettek. Így fest az első:
DAY 1 of #METALGEAR31st— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) 2018. július 13.
There’s many beautiful+insane+iconic images to come...but I want to start with this piece by Nick Foreman.
The bond we formed via mechs reinforced that we should be loud w/ our love of this franchise as we may find friends & collaborators in the process. pic.twitter.com/5Zj4vRsu5T
