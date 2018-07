#SDCC DAY 3 WISH LIST: A) Don't arouse any suspicions it's me because I'm too short for this costume B) Find that ultra-rare comic book I need to complete my collection C) Get @NathanHamill's autograph (if I can find Booth #1415) D) Find the perfect nacho 👍

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on Jul 21, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT