I was scared as shit to go this deep into another world just to get up close & personal with a Manta Ray, but when I was down there, fear went away and I had a moment I needed to have with myself. Growing up where I grew up we were never supposed to have experiences like this, so I never take these moments for granted. Take risks, face your fears, do something you’ve never done, encourage yourself, uplift yourself, love yourself.. repeat

