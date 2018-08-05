A pali az egyik legkedvesebb hollywoodi sztár, ezt mindenki igazolja, aki ismeri, vagy csak egyszer is összefutott vele. Nem is olyan régen a miskolci Herman Ottó Gimnázium diákigazgató -választására küldött egy videóüzenetet magyarul, mert az egyik diák megkérte, szóval annyira azért nem meglepő tőle, hogy Tanoai Reed nevű unokatestvérének - aki egyben a kaszkadőrje is 19. éve - egy súlyosabb sérülés után egy speckó pick-upot ajándékozott. Ettől még tök megható mindkettőjük reakciója: