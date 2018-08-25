Lajos, Patrícia
  • Pándi Balázs

    Van valami, ami a raboktól, a kollégistákon át, a hó végén járó irodistákon keresztül összeköt mindenkit a Távol-Kelettel. Ez pedig az instant ramen tészta, amit két komponensből (kis tasak por + tészta) állítanak össze úgy, hogy nagyjából még az is el tudja készíteni hibátlanul, aki egyébként egy rántottát is szénné éget. 

    Ez a csoda ma ünnepli a hatvanadik születésnapját, aminek alkalmából a Quartzy összeszedett pár érdekességet a zacskós ramen történetével kapcsolatban. Ezek szerint: 

    • az első pár csomag 1958 augusztus 25-én került bolti forgalomba a japán Nissin Foods jóvoltából. 
    • 5 éven belül már évi 200 millió tasakot adtak el
    • évi 70 milliárd levest fogyasztunk globális szinten. 

    A cikkben a szerkesztőség pár tagja megosztja saját tuningolt receptjét, én viszont inkább ajánlanám Klág Dávid kollégámmal forgatott Konfit sorozatunk egyik részét, amiben a Prison Ramen című könyvből főztünk le különböző variánsokat. Jó étvágyat! 

  • Thüringer Barbara

    Közvetlenül a hajó mellett csapódott be a tengerbe Alaszkánál. Reméljük, senki nem kapott szívrohamot.

  • Tóth Gergely

    Az Arsenal idén leköszönt edzője a héten látogatott Libériába, hogy átvegye egykori mentoráltjától, az aranylabdás államelnök George Weahtól a nyugat-afrikai ország legmagasabb állami kitüntetését, az Afrika Megváltásáért Humanitárius Rend Lovagi Főparancsnoki Fokozatát (ha van jobb fordítás a Humane Order of African Redemption with the rank of Knight Grand Commander titulusra, akkor várjuk a szerkesztőségbe). A reptéren Arsenal-mezbe öltözött rajongók százai fogadták a legendás trénert, még az ifjú Arséne Wengert is Wenger kezébe nyomták. Igen, ennek a gyereknek az a neve, hogy Arséne Wenger:

    Weah egyébként azért ilyen hálás Wengernek (nem a gyereknek), mert a francia szerződtette 1988-ban az AS Monaco csapatához a csatárt – akinek az volt karrierje első európai klubja -, és négy év után onnan tudott dobbantani a Paris Saint-Germainbe, majd a Milanba. A mai napig ő az egyetlen afrikai, aki megkapta az Aranylabdát (It's a fucking disgrace, hogy Drogba soha nem kapta meg).

    (Telegraph)

  • Bakró-Nagy Ferenc

    A művész néhány nappal azelőtt beszélt a reggeli rutinjáról, mielőtt Majka szakított vele:

    A teljes interjú a Halas TV érdeme.