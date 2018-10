View this post on Instagram

FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along 😈 Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 @universalpictures @davidmleitch 📸 @hhgarcia41