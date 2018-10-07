Halloween még odébb van, de ha ezt a jelmezt szeretné, az nem is baj
Nekem mondjuk egy élet sem lenne elég, hogy megtanuljam megcsinálni, de akik egy kicsivel is ügyesebb kezűek, azoknak talán ez a bő húsz nap elég lesz.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
👀 Wait until the end 👀 What should I call this monster? Who spots Sponge Bob? 😂 I've been working on this project for a week. You guys know I love SFX makeup, but digital visual effects is also something I love, so I reunited both 👹 AN IN-DEPTH TUTORIAL IS UP ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL (link in bio) THANKS @simonherck for your appearance at the end of the video 🔥 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🇫🇷 Comments devrais je appeler ce monstre ? Bob l'éponge est caché dans ma vidéo, tu l'as vu ? 👀 MERCI @simonherck pour ton aide et ton apparition à la fin de la vidéo 🔥 Je travaille sur ce projet depuis une semaine, vous savez que je kiffe le maquillage effet spéciaux mais je suis aussi fan des effets spéciaux tout court, donc j'ai réunis les deux 🤩 🇫🇷TUTO COMPLET DISPO SUR MA CHAÎNE YOUTUBE (lien en bio) ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ DETAILS: 👹 -Inspired by @ellimacssfx for the shape of the prosthetic -I used FINAL CUT PRO X to edit this video -I did everything myself, from the prosthetic to the editing -The green paint is from fardel and works fine as a green screen ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #buzzfeed #instamakeup #9gag #crazymakeups #pressplay
Már persze ha feltett szándékuk, hogy a környezetükben mindenki undorodva nézzen rájuk.
Rovataink a Facebookon