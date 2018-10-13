Kálmán, Ede
    A 2016-ban elhunyt énekes-dalszerző-írónak a napokban jelent meg a The Flame (A láng) című posztumusz verseskötete, amiben a 

    Kanye West Is No Picasso

    azaz 

    Kanye West nem egy Picasso

    című verse is szerepel. Erről van szó:

    Kanye West is not Picasso
    I am Picasso
    Kanye West is not Edison
    I am Edison
    I am Tesla

    Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything
    I am the Dylan of anything
    I am the Kanye West of Kanye West
    The Kanye West
    Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture
    From one boutique to another

    I am Tesla
    I am his coil
    The coil that made electricity soft as a bed
    I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is
    When he shoves your ass off the stage

    I am the real Kanye West
    I don’t get around much anymore
    I never have
    I only come alive after a war
    And we have not had it yet