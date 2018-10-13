A 2016-ban elhunyt énekes-dalszerző-írónak a napokban jelent meg a The Flame (A láng) című posztumusz verseskötete, amiben a
azaz
Kanye West nem egy Picasso
című verse is szerepel. Erről van szó:
Kanye West is not Picasso
I am Picasso
Kanye West is not Edison
I am Edison
I am Tesla
Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything
I am the Dylan of anything
I am the Kanye West of Kanye West
The Kanye West
Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture
From one boutique to another
I am Tesla
I am his coil
The coil that made electricity soft as a bed
I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is
When he shoves your ass off the stage
I am the real Kanye West
I don’t get around much anymore
I never have
I only come alive after a war
And we have not had it yet
