A 2016-ban elhunyt énekes-dalszerző-írónak a napokban jelent meg a The Flame (A láng) című posztumusz verseskötete, amiben a

Kanye West Is No Picasso

azaz

Kanye West nem egy Picasso

című verse is szerepel. Erről van szó:

Kanye West is not Picasso

I am Picasso

Kanye West is not Edison

I am Edison

I am Tesla



Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything

I am the Dylan of anything

I am the Kanye West of Kanye West

The Kanye West

Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture

From one boutique to another

I am Tesla

I am his coil

The coil that made electricity soft as a bed

I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is

When he shoves your ass off the stage

I am the real Kanye West

I don’t get around much anymore

I never have

I only come alive after a war

And we have not had it yet