Just unveiled at the @Autosport_Show show! @PaulOz has immortalised a life-size Ayrton Senna cast in bronze in an incredibly detailed project which has taken over 12 months to complete.

Come and see us at stand 2754 in hall 2 or view the statue online:https://t.co/EkXRAKL9vY pic.twitter.com/NuzJGgPNt2