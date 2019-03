.@SpaceX's #CrewDragon is in orbit, on its way to @Space_Station. Unlike the cargo Dragon, which is grappled by a robotic arm, this uncrewed test flight will dock autonomously.



Watch live at 3:30am ET to see the spacecraft’s arrival at the station: https://t.co/1Vs5Rv5s9k pic.twitter.com/2nRpIWW1Yy