Megindító fotó a Pittsburgh-i maraton két utolsó befutójáról
Kéz a kézben futott be a Pittshburgh Marathon két "utolsó" versenyzője. Laura Mazur és Jessica Robertson soha nem látták korábban egymást, de a futóversenyen 14 mérföldet tettek meg együtt. A célvonal előtti, megható pillanatról készült felvétel alapján egyáltalán nem érezték magukat lemaradva a sportszerűség bajnokai: együtt, folyamatosan egymást biztatva lépték át a célvonalat.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
A heartwarming photo capturing the moment that the final two runners crossed the finish line of the Pittsburgh Marathon hand-in-hand, has gone viral and sparked conversations about sportsmanship and camaraderie. . Laura Mazur and Jessica Robertson had never met before they reached the mile 14 marker on May 5, but ran the rest of the race together while offering words of encouragement. . “You’re fine! I know you’re OK! There’s something in your mind, body and heart telling you you can do this,” Mazur said she told Robertson. . Tap the link in our bio for more of the story. . 📷Daniel Heckert . . . . #runner #runnersofinstagram #pittsburgh #pittsburghmarathon #heartwarming #viralphoto
(NBC)
Rovataink a Facebookon