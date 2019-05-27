Ha már unja a választási hoppárét, hallgasson feszes dobbeállást
Will Hunt az a dobos, akinek a nevét tuti nem sorolja fel még a legnaprakészebb metálos sem, amikor azt kérdezi valaki, hogy mégis kik a legjobb dobosok a földkerekségen, pedig simán benne van ez első húszban. Játszott az Evanesence-ben, a Black Label Society-ben, helyettesítette Tommy Lee-t a Mötley Crüe-ben, és a Static-X rajongói is ismerhetik. És olyan feszesen dobol, mint Phil Rudd az AC/DC-ben.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
We posted a picture of Will Hunt’s Mirror Chrome Music City Custom Series kit earlier this month but hearing it is so much better... 🥁😁👍 ・・・ #Repost @willhuntinc Soundcheck goof off time! Intro to “The Other Side”. I get asked about this intro sometimes. The biggest and most asked question is why do I grab the hi hats. The answer is because when I go to the double kick part in the groove I don’t want my hi hats to be all washed out and noisy sounding. I want them to be tight. I want the sound of the drum kit to be tight and precise. So the only way to pull that off is to actually grab the hats to keep them closed. BTW that snare is my new go to and I LOVE it!! It’s a 14x6.5 @pearl_drums VectorCast snare. It’s a hybrid shell made of a composite material filament and resin thread. It is RIDICULOUS!! #teamremo #switchtovater #vater #zildjian #hybriddrums
Rovataink a Facebookon