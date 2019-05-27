Hella
14 °C
23 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

Tovább a mellékletre

Eredmények

13
+1
4
+2
2
+2
1
-1
1
-2
FIDESZ-KDNP
63
13
52.77%
JOBBIK
21
1
6.34%
MSZP-PÁRBESZÉD
48
1
6.59%
DK
36
4
16.03%
LMP
28
0
2.16%
MOMENTUM
21
2
9.80%
MI HAZÁNK
63
0
3.29%
MKKP
6
0
2.60%
MUNKÁSPÁRT
5
0
0.42%

Részvétel

Magyarország: 43.37%, Mo: 43%,
Budapest: 52.51% Bp: 53%

Magyarország

Budapest

Európai parlament

Párt neve
2014
2019
EPP
221
179
S&D
191
150
ECR
70
58
ALDE&R
67
107
GUE/NGL
52
38
Zöldek/ESS
50
70
EFDD
48
56
ENF
52
58
NI
0
7
Egyéb képviselők
0
28
Mindeközben ma
Mindeközben ma
új poszt érkezett, kattintson a megtekintéshez!