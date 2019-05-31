A Science-ben megjelent cikk fő tanulsága az, hogy Godzilla az 1950-es évek japán filmjeihez képest a mostani, elég rossz epizódig nagyjából a kétszeresére nőtt, és ez a tempó merőben szokatlan a gyíkfélék evolúciójában. De mindezt annyira tudományosan, hogy a fal adja a másikat, a drámai csúcspontot idézem is szó szerint:

The strength of this selective pressure can be estimated by using the breeder’s equation, where the response to selection “R” is the product of the heritability (h2) of a given trait and the strength of selection. If we assume that h2 = 0.55 for body size—a reasonable estimate according to quantitative genetic studies of lizards (7, 8)—then the observed increase in Godzilla’s body size would require a total strength of selection of 4.89 SD. To put this number in context, the median value of natural selection documented in a review of more than 2500 estimates in the wild was 0.16