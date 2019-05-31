Angéla, Petronella
  • Hanula Zsolt

    A Science-ben megjelent cikk fő tanulsága az, hogy Godzilla az 1950-es évek japán filmjeihez képest a mostani, elég rossz epizódig nagyjából a kétszeresére nőtt, és ez a tempó merőben szokatlan a gyíkfélék evolúciójában. De mindezt annyira tudományosan, hogy a fal adja a másikat, a drámai csúcspontot idézem is szó szerint: 

    The strength of this selective pressure can be estimated by using the breeder’s equation, where the response to selection “R” is the product of the heritability (h2) of a given trait and the strength of selection. If we assume that h2 = 0.55 for body size—a reasonable estimate according to quantitative genetic studies of lizards (7, 8)—then the observed increase in Godzilla’s body size would require a total strength of selection of 4.89 SD. To put this number in context, the median value of natural selection documented in a review of more than 2500 estimates in the wild was 0.16

    Hát, így.

    giphy.gif?cid=790b76115cf0f6d536496b3536d15567&rid=giphy.gif

  • Nyilas Gergely

    A rezsicsökkentés mekkájába, a fehér márvánnyal kicsinosított, aranyszobrokkal telehintett földgáz-kánaánba látogatott Dmitrij Medvegyev. Az orosz kormányfőt fogadta a házigazda, Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedow, alias második türkménbasi, minden türkmének atyja, aki tökéletes cáfolataként az egyetlen emberhez köthető hatalmi vertikum állítólagos ingatagságának 2006-ban viszonylag gond nélkül örökölte meg a hatalmat az igazi türkménbasitól, a néhai Saparmyrat Nyýazowtól.

    A fogorvos végzettségű Berdimuhamedow, aki mindenhez is ért, legyen szó versenylovaglásról, rallyról, táncdalokról, rapelésről, nem akármiben furikáztatta meg az orosz kormányfőt: 

    Egy feltuningolva tényleg szépséges Gaz-21-en. A smaragdzöld fényezésű Volga típusát 1956 és 1970 között gyártották. Valójában három altípusa van, – az Opel-alapú Pobedára épült – a képen látható már 1962-70 közötti gyártmány, a karosszéria Lev Jeremejev keze munkáját dicséri, amiért – jelezve, hogy már tényleg vége a sztálinizmusnak – még csak a Gulágra, vagy legalábbis valamelyik tudósokat tömörítő börtönbe – a saraskába – sem kellett vonulnia, pedig erősen amerikai hatású lett a kocsi.

    Ez volt az első nem lánctalpas jármű, amellyel a szovjetek külföldön is megjelentek, mivel ezt a típust már exportálták is. Értelemszerűen "exportnij variant" is volt, vagyis exportra szánt változat, ez 75 helyett 80-85 lóerős volt.

    Ez elég szerény a 2400 köbcentis mérethez képest, amelyhez energianagyhatalomhoz méltó, legalább 13 literes fogyasztás párosult.

    Amikor kiszálltak a Volgából, a kétoldalú gazdasági együttműködésről tárgyaltak – például a Kaszpi-tengert illetően, ahol sok még a vita a felségvizekről, hiszen gázban gazdag területről van szó – és örültek az oktatás, kulturális területen meglévő együttműködésnek is – derült ki a Ria Novosztyi beszámolójából.

  • Rovó Attila

    Olvasónk próbált ma fizetni egy boltban, és amikor előkapta az aprót, akkor szembesült azzal, hogy nemrég egy igen furcsa kétszázast kapott vissza valahol. Úgy látszik, valakinek kevés volt a papírpénzre tollal írt O1G, és vésőt, vagy valami egyéb fémmegmunkáló eszközt ragadott. Olvasónk egyébként azt mondta, annyira meglepődött, hogy nem is mert fizetni a pénzzel, gyorsan visszadugta a tárcájába. Frissítés: olvasónk üzeni, hogy félreértettem: nem nem mert fizetni, hanem megtartja emlékbe a pénzt.

    received 300466810834063
  • Hanula Zsolt

    Ami ráadásul az amerikai szabadság molekuláiból áll.

    És ez nem vicc: a fél amerikai sajtó azon röhög, hogy az energiaügyi minisztérium  elkezdte a hazai kitermelésű gázt freedom gasként emlegetni a sajtóközleményeiben, illetve említik még molecules of U.S. freedom néven is. Ehhez a csillagos-sávos szuperpatrióta idiotizmushoz nem sok mindent lehet hozzátenni, ha csak azt nem, hogy a dolog abszolút nem előzmény nélküli. A második világháború alatt például kitalálták, hogy a hamburgernek túl németes a hangzása, ezért legyen inkább liberty steak a neve, 2003-ban pedig, amikor a franciáknak nem nagyon akaródzott beszállni az iraki háborúba, azzal próbáltak nemes bosszút állni, hogy a sült krumplit freedom fries névre keresztelik át french friesról, vagyis francia krumpliról. Na, pont annyira fog ez a mostani nyelvújítás is beszivárogni a köznyelvbe, mint azok.

