Ágyban pihent meg az áradás elől menekülő tigris
Indiában, a Kazaringa Nemzeti Park közelében található egyik településen egy elég szokatlan látogató pihent meg az egyik házban. Egy tigris a monszun okozta áradások elől menekülve igencsak kifáradhatott, ezért dönthetett úgy, hogyha fedél van a feje felett, akkor megpihen az ágyon. A ház tulajdonosának azután tűnt fel, hogy vendége van, miután a szomszédok kiabálni kezdtek. Az indiai vadvédelmi szolgálat is kiérkezett a helyszínre, és először nyugatólövedéket akartak használni, majd úgy döntöttek, várnak egy kicsit, és hagyják, hogy a tigris magától távozzon, ami meg is történt.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Right of Passage for a tiger: Flood waters bring in the most unlikely guests. This time it was a tiger at a house in Harmouti in the Kohora range, relaxing on a bed. The IFAW-WTI- Assam Forest Department teams initially considered tranquilising the tiger but finally decided to give it a safe passage without intervening. The tiger was spotted next to the highway at 8:30 am, moving from the park, just 200 m away, most probably on its way to higher reaches in the Karbi hills about 500 m across the National highway. Probably disturbed, he jumped across the wall of a scrap garage and took refuge in the dark room of a house. There is a roadside eating joint located across the house and the highway divides this stretch. It has to traverse this stretch of the road and eating joint to reach the forested hills behind. The team waited on location for sundown to give it a safe passage under cover of darkness. Traffic was stopped on the highway by blocking it with trucks, people were moved away and our team waited patiently until the tiger made its way out. Swipe through to see the chain of events. This situation is a strong statement on highways and settlements blocking the animals' #RightOfPassage! Salute to our incredible team of dedicated and experienced veterinarians led by Dr Bhaskar Choudhury and @samshul_ali who handle such situations with composure and expertise. #Assamfloods #Kaziranga #IncredibleIndia #WildIndia #ForeverWild #BackToTheWild #CWRC #tiger #wildlife #assamforestdepartment #Assam @vivek4wild @action4ifaw @azzedinedownes @diamirzaofficial @rathinbarmanassam Tiger photos @samshul_ali Other photos @subhamoyindia
Rovataink a Facebookon