Színházba vitték a segítőkutyákat, hogy megtanulják, hogyan kell ott viselkedni
Egy privát Billy Elliot előadáson vehetett részt néhány segítőkutya egy kanadai színházban. Íme ahogy a székek mögül lesnek:
My friends and I made the news!! After seeing Billy Elliot our photo was taken in our seats and we got onto the We Rate Dogs twitter page!! There are also a few articles written about us! We were also one of the top stories on CBC radio!https://www.narcity.com/news/ca/on/ontarios-stratford-festival-just-put-on-a-show-for-an-entire-theatre-of-dogs https://www.cbc.ca/radio/q/blog/adorable-photo-of-dogs-attending-a-stratford-performance-takes-off-online-1.5246983
Egy segítőkutyák kiképzésével foglalkozó szervezetnek ezzel az volt a célja, hogy a kutyusok megtanulják, hogyan kell nyugodtan, türelmesen viselkedni színházban.
Egy olyan különleges előadáson, úgynevezett "relaxed stage performance"-en vehettek részt, amit kifejezetten a segítőkutyák gazdái számára hoztak létre, tehát olyan szellemi, tanulási fogyatékosságokkal küzdők, hallás- és látáskárosultak, valamint autisták számára, akik közül sokakat zavarnának a sima előadásokban alkalmazott éles fény- és hanghatások.
We are so happy that everyone loves the photo of our service dog teams at the @stratfest’s Billy Elliot - The Musical! All of these dogs have a very important job to do. Outings like this truly benefit their training and prepare them for many activities and distractions they will face when working with their handlers. - Thank you for all the support! ❤️
Thank you Stratford Festival @stratfest for welcoming us to Billy Elliot - The Musical! - It was a phenomenal show, all of our teams had a fantastic time. We greatly appreciate the assistance from the staff and local goodies for our service dogs from The Barkery! - - #k9countryinnservicedogs#servicedog#assistancedog#firefighter#endthestigma#healing#ptsd#ptsdservicedog#ptsdrecovery#ptsdawareness #veteran #canadianarmedforces #ivegotyourback911#firstresponders#911dispatcher#posttraumaticstressdisorder#goldenretriever#billyelliot #mentalhealth #k9cisd #paramedic #medic #toronto #ems #labrador #standardpoodle #stratfordfestival #poodle
